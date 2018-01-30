Two positive cases of Polio registered in Kandahar

AT-KABUL: Two positive cases of the Polio have been registered in the southern province of Kandahar, provincial health officials said Tuesday, as the ministry of public health with the cooperation of the United Nations’ World Health Organization started the new round of vaccination.

The cases were registered in the districts of Spin Boldak and Shah Wali Kot, according to the officials.

“A two-year old boy and a two and half-year old girl are affected by the Polio disease,” said Abdul Shakoor Nosrat, head of the provincial health department.

He added that with the two new cases, the number of children affected by Polio soars up to nine in these districts with six in Shah Wali Kot and three in Spin Boldak.

Afghanistan is one of three countries in the world (Pakistan and Nigeria are the other countries) where Polio is still affecting children under the age of five.

Afghan authorities have promised to eradicate Polio from the country within five years.