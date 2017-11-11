“Two tons fresh fruits exported to UAE’

AT-KABUL: Traders have been exported two tons of pomegranate to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) through air cargo from the Kandahar International Airport, a statement from the Presidential Economic Advisory Office said.

An Air cargo left two tons of fresh fruits from the Kandahar International Airport on 08 November and landed on Dubai Airport.

After India, exporting fresh and dry fruits to the UAE via air cargo is another achievement of Afghanistan.

According the statement by the Presidential Economic Advisory Office, efforts are on card to export Afghanistan’s fresh fruits to UAE three times in a week.

The statement said, in the near future, the government is committed to export the country’s fresh and dry fruits via air cargo to other regional and neighboring countries, particularly UAE.

Moreover, the government has been exported 1205MTs of fresh fruits to India via 34 flights under the Afghanistan-India Air Corridor agreement, the statement added.

In addition to that, the government has managed its 35th flight to export 20MTs of fresh and dry fruits from the Hamid Karzai International Airport on 12 November of the current year to Indira Gandhi International Airport.