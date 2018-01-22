Two UN staffers kidnapped in Kabul

AT-KABUL: Two Afghan staffers of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) were kidnapped Monday morning in Kabul, police said.

“Two Afghan staffs of the UNAMA were kidnapped at around 6:10am in PD-17 Sar-e-Kotal area,” said Kabul Police Spokesman, Basir Mujahid.

He said one of kidnapped was a woman and the second one was her driver.

He said that also another Afghan UNAMA staff was found dead inside a UNAMA vehicle.

The UNAMA confirmed the death incident, but said that dead person was not related to the vehicle.

According to initial investigation, the driver of the kidnapped female staff was probably linked to kidnapping case, Mujahid added.

He said that the UNAMA vehicle was anti bullet vehicle, which was left in the area and the female staff and the driver was missed.

The vehicle was anti bullet so if the driver not opened the door of the vehicle it was impossible to the female staff kidnapped, he added.

Investigation was started over the case, he underlined.