Two US troops killed, two wounded in insider attack

AT-Kabul: Two US troops were killed and two more wounded by an Afghan soldier in eastern Nangarhar province, local officials said Sunday.

“Two U.S. troops were killed and two other wounded after an army soldier linked to the Taliban opened fire at them Saturday afternoon in the Achin district of Nangarhar,” said provincial spokesman Atullah Khogyanai.

Khogyanai

He said that the army also killed in retaliation firing by other army soldiers.

Meanwhile Resolute Support Mission by sending a statement said that “we are aware of an incident in Eastern Afghanistan. We will release more information when appropriate.”

Taliban in a statement said that an infiltrator working for Taliban opened fire and killed four US troops in Achin district of eastern Nangarhar province.

The attacker was also killed by Afghan armies.

Insider attack is one of the most challenges ahead of government and intentional troops, often figures working for Taliban infiltrated among Afghan forces and caused tragedy incident for Afghan forces and international troops across the country.