U.S. military investigating video of Afghanistan shooting

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: A video posted in the Internet shows a U.S. service member firing at a civil truck. The U.S. military has launched investigation into the video.

The video appears to show a member of U.S. special operations force in a military vehicle firing into the cab of a civilian truck as he passes it on a road in an unidentified location in Afghanistan. It is not clear from the video if the driver was harmed.

“I have reviewed the video and I am disappointed and also concerned that the American people, our Coalition partners, the Afghan government, and the Afghan people will believe that American services members are callous and indifferent to the horrors of war or the suffering of innocent people trapped in conflict,” General Joseph Votel, the commander of U.S. Central Command said as quoted by U.S. media.

“I can assure you that this video does not represent the professionalism or humanity of the men and women of U.S. Central Command. We reject the unprofessional and callous message this video conveys.”

Fox News reported that U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis had also been briefed about the investigation.