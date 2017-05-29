UAE Red Crescent provides 1,000 Afghan families with foodstuff

AT-KABUL: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Red Crescent with the cooperation with the UAE embassy to Kabul distributed food items to the victims of Nooristan disasters residing in the neighboring provinces of Laghman and Nangarhar.

In a statement, the UAE embassy said that following orders of the UAE President, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zahid al-Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Prime Minister and the UAE Governor Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashed al-Maktoom, Crown Prince of Dubai and the Deputy Commander of the Army Force Sheikh Mohammad bin Zahid al-Nahyan, Governor Representative in west zone and Head of the UAE Red Crescent Sheikh Hamdan bin Zahed al-Nahian, the UAE Red Crescent with the cooperation of the UAE Embassy, provided food item to 1,000 families of the flood and natural disaster victimsin the month of May.

Mostly the beneficiary families were Nuristan disaster victims, who were replaced in Nangarhar and Laghman eastern provinces, added statement.

Running of food donation program to needy people aimed at assisting Afghan poor families by the UAE Red Crescent, noted the statement.

Statement said that food and relief item donation by the UAE red crescent will be continued to needy people and disaster victims in different provinces of Afghanistan in future.

Beneficiaries praised UAE Red Crescent charitable programs and urged it for further assistance of needy people in the holy month of Ramadan.