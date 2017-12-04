UAE to host important conference on Afghanistan

AT-KABUL: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has taken a friendly and important initiative to host a major conference on Afghanistan in the nearest time, Presidential Palace said on Monday.

Speaking at the press conference here in Kabul, Presidential Palace acting spokesperson, Shah Hussain Murtazawi, said during the conference meaningful discussion would be held on support to projects in Afghanistan through Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, investment, marketing and employment.

“It is an important opportunity which indicates that UAE extends its friendly attention to Afghanistan,” Murtazawi said.

He added the conference was formally agreed during the visit of the President Ashraf Ghani to UAE last month.

President Ghani today (Monday) evening left for Uzbekistan for an official visit on the invitation of Tashkent where the two sides would sign several agreements to further bolster bilateral trade and partnerships, he noted, elaborating the bilateral agreements would cover, security, transit, economy, trade, higher education, energy, agriculture and legal assistance.