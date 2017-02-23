UAERCS grants school uniforms

AT-KABUL: The Kabul office of the United Arab Emirates Red Crescent Society (UAERCS) in cooperation with the UAE embassy based in Kabul have decided to grant female students with school uniforms across the country.

A press statement emailed to Afghanistan Times, the UAE embassy said that the Kabul office of the UAERCS signed an agreement to provide school uniforms to the female students nationwide.

Based on agreement, Kabul office of the UAERCS in collaboration with the Ministry of Education (MoE) would distribute 50,000 uniforms to the needy and orphan students across the country, the statement added. “School uniforms would be distributed to students in different degrees.”

The statement added that the granting school uniform is aimed at helping poor and needy people.

Besides granting uniforms the Kabul office of the UAERCS has also helped Afghan people through other humanitarian programs, such as providing food items, sacrificed meets and digging of wells in the country.