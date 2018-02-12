UK increases number of elite force in Afghanistan

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: The United Kingdom has announced increase in number of its elite force in Afghanistan to assist those already here under the Resolute Support Mission, a media report said on Sunday.

According to reports the UK has taken a formal decision to deploy up to 50 additional commandos in Afghanistan. Thus the number of UK elite forces would be reached to 100.

Being a part of the Resolute Support Mission, the UK special unit of the elite forces has been engaged in fighting war on terror in Afghanistan, since the ouster of Taliban regime in 2001 and its 500 regular infantry troops have been stationed in capital Kabul. The UK forces alongside the US Special Forces under the American-led Joint Special Operations Command have been taking active part in military actions against terrorist groups.

The elite forces would carry on kill-or-capture operations under the Resolute Support Mission,” Daily Star Sunday reported.

“Part of the reason for boosting the number of SAS troops is to take some of the pressure off those already there. At the moment they carry out missions every day,” the newspaper said.