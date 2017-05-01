UK to deploy more soldiers in Afghanistan

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: The United Kingdom is going to deploy more troops in Afghanistan under a NATO plan, aimed at strengthening its military presence in the war-torn country, a British newspaper reported Monday.

The US-led NATO member countries are deliberately thinking over a plan to increase the number of Resolute Support Mission personnel beyond the existing level of 13,000, The Guardian said.

The newspaper added that the deployment of US marines in the volatile province of Helmand is part of new strategy of war to chase insurgency in the country.

Currently, the British service members, include commandos are mostly deployed to provide security around the capital Kabul.

The British Ministry of Defense has not yet received any formal request for a sudden increase in troops level.