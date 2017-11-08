UN confirms 10 civilians killed in Kunduz airstrike

AT-KABUL: The United Nations office in Afghanistan confirmed Wednesday that 10 civilians were killed in an airstrike launched by the US in Kunduz province, brushing aside US forces report that had earlier claimed no civilians were killed.

Residents said that a US airstrike targeted a gathering of civilians on the weekend in the unsafe district of Char Dara, killing at least 10 and wounding scores more.

“Credible reports that at least 10 civilians killed in Kunduz Afghanistan airstrike November 4,” the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) twitted.

“UN interviews with multiple survivors, medics, elders and others give strong reason to believe civilians among victims,” it said, adding that the victims were civilians forced by the “anti-government elements” to retrieve bodies from earlier fighting.

The US military has rejected any civilian casualties during their air raid. “United States Forces-Afghanistan (USFOR-A) has investigated allegations of civilian casualties in Kunduz province during the period of November 3 and 4; no evidence of civilian casualties has been found,” it said in a statement.

USFOR-A takes all allegations of civilian casualties seriously and does its utmost to safeguard civilians and the people of Afghanistan, who only wish for peace and lasting security.

Former President, Hamid Karzai immediately condemned the attack against civilians, calling that an “inhumane act”.