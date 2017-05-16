UN envoy meets Hekmatyar

AT-KABUL: The United Nations Secretary-General Special Representative for Afghanistan, Tadamichi Yamamoto held an introductory meeting with Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the leader of Hezb-e-Islami Afghanistan on Tuesday. The meeting took place as part of the United Nations support to the Afghan Government’s efforts to engage all those interested in establishing equitable peace, said a statement issued by UNAMA.

Yamamoto welcomed the continued implementation of the agreement between the Government of Afghanistan and Hezb-e-Islami Afghanistan, a key step of which was the peaceful return to Afghanistan of Hekmatyar.

The envoy, who is also head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said that the Mission appreciated Hekmatyar and HIG’s commitment to peaceful engagement in the political space, in accordance with the Constitution and existing legal norms. Hekmatyar’s commitment to attain peace through negotiations and his call to all parties to end conflict through peaceful means was also appreciated.

Yamamoto highlighted that respect for human rights, including women’s rights and freedom of expression, would be essential for enhanced stability in the country.

The Mission supports HIG’s peaceful reintegration into society, including, as per the agreement, through joining the civil service, the armed forces and similar, with appropriate vetting and merit based appointments. Yamamoto noted that all groups in society should enjoy equal treatment.