UN, US, NATO condemn attack on Kabul culture center

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: The UN, US and NATO on Thursday strongly condemned a terrorist attack in Kabul that targeted a news agency and a cultural center in Kabul, killing more than 40 people, including women and children.

The attack, claimed by the Islamic State group, involved multiple blasts, leaving at least another 30 people injured in Pul-i-Sokhta neighborhood of Kabul, officials told Pajhwok Afghan News.

Dozens of people, 17 media representatives and a number of civilians among those wounded in the assault on Tebyan Centre, which also houses the Afghan Voice news agency.

“Freedom of the Press is a prime feature of a democracy, and an attack on the media is an attack on the very heart of a functioning society,” NATO’s senior civilian representative, Ambassador Cornelius Zimmermann, said.

He condemned the attack on the news agency and the cultural center in Kabul. “Our heartfelt condolences go to everyone who lost a loved one in the attack.”

Meanwhile, US ambassador in Kabul John R. Bass strongly condemned the horrific and indiscriminate attack on civilians in Kabul. “On behalf of all my colleagues, I extend sincere and heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the victims.”

The US envoy said the incident once again demonstrated the depravity of those seeking to undermine peace and stability in Afghanistan.

“We remain confident the Afghan government and people, supported by their friends and partners, will defeat those behind these terrible acts.”

He said the United States continued to stand with all Afghans in their pursuit of peace, security, and prosperity.

The attack took place during a panel discussion to mark the 38th anniversary of the Soviet invasion and the victims included journalists and university students.

“Our mutual enemies must know they will not win and the Afghan people will not be silenced”, NATO Resolute Support said in response to the attack in a statement. (Pajhwok)