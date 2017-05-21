Unknown gunmen kill German national, her Afghan guard in Kabul

By Farhad Naibkhel-Kabul: Unknown gunmen attacked Saturday night a guesthouse in Kabul city and killed a German citizen residing in and her Afghan guard, police confirmed. They took another female foreigner from the guesthouse.

“The incident took place in the Police District 7 along the Darulaman road,” Najeeb Danish, a spokesman for the interior ministry told Afghanistan Times, but couldn’t identify them by name.

“The abducted lady is from Finland,” Danish said, adding that both the ladies were working for the Operation Mercy, a non-profit organization.

The Operation Mercy is an international relief and development organizationwith over 20 years of experience. It is currently working in Central Asia, Middle East and North Africa by serving the poor and marginalized through community development and humanitarian aid projects

Ministry of Interior said that investigation started i over the case.

At the side of insecurity and suicide attack Kidnapping is a serious threat for rich Afghans and foreigner citizen in Afghanistan. Mostly Afghan businessmen suffering from kidnapping in different part of the country, but sometime foreigners are also becoming as a target for abductors.

Mostly abductors kidnaping Afghans and foreigners and releasing them after taking ransom.

Often Afghans businessmen complained of kidnaping threats, but still such incident happening in different part of Afghanistan.

It is pertained to mention that two foreigner teachers of the American University have been kidnapped at gunpoint in Darulaman road in front of the university in August 2016. The kidnaped lecturer were American and Australian, who based on reportlater were transferred to Taliban and still they are in their lock up.