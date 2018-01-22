Unknown gunmen torch radio station in Ghor

AT-KABUL: Unknown armed men set a local radio station in fire in Ghor province, Afghanistan Journalist Center has said, citing an in charge of the radio.

The incident took place Sunday night in the Firozkoh city, the provincial capital.

“Three armed men covering their faces entered the station and set it in fire after beating me up,” said Abdul Wadood Samim, of the Radio Voice of Justice, adding the incident happened while a program was broadcasting.

He added that the station was completely damaged.

The radio began broadcasting in 2005, mostly active in political, social and cultural affairs.

Provincial officials are yet to comment.

Nobody has claimed responsibility for the attack. Shamsulhaq Mowahed, a religious scholar in Ghor said in his Facebook account that entertainment programs of the radio would possibly cause the incident.

He added that clerics had previously asked the radio in charges to review their programs and not allow women to sing. “But they did not pay attention to our request.”

The Center for Afghan Reporters condemned the attack as “against freedom of speech and imposing censor”.

The center asked the local government to seriously probe and bring the perpetrators to justice.

In December, another radio station was torched by unknown gunmen near a police department in the province.