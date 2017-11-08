Uprising commander, his wife shot dead

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: The Taliban insurgents have shot dead a former militia leader and his wife in Pashtunkot district of northern Farayb province, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Surkhab area of the district on Tuesday night, the provincial police headquarters said.

Abdul Jalil, 37, a public uprising group commander, with his wife, Zulaikha, 31, had been displaced to Maimana city after the collapse of Surkhab area. The couple returned to their previous home on Tuesday.

Hayatullah Surkhabi, Pashtunkot police chief, said Abdul Jalil had been serving in public uprising and recently tied the knot with Zulaikha, a widow and mother of three children.

After knowing about the return of Jalil, Taliban launched a search and found them last night and killed them both.