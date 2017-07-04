US ambassador stresses on punishment of corrupt individuals

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: The US ambassador to Afghanistan, Hugo LIorens has emphasized on severe punishment for corrupt individuals, terming it a cancer killing the Afghan people.

The ambassador said it while addressing to the participants of a gathering at the US Embassy here at Kabul on Monday, marking the 241st US Independence Day.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abdullah Abdullah, current and former government officials and civil society members were among the participants.

The envoy Llorens thanked the CEO and other guests for attending the important event of US Independence Day held at the US embassy.

Commenting on the Independence of Afghanistan, he said the Afghan people had paved tremendous sacrifices for their independence, adding that the American government and people value it a lot.

Moreover, the envoy added being a frontline state, the people of Afghanistan remains the main victims of the ongoing war on terror, and they are recognizing this sacred fact.

He further went on saying that Afghanistan had been in conflict over the past 40 years, beginning with the Soviet invasion and continuing to the unauthorized regime of Taliban, ended in 2001.

He added that the unity government was committed for the sole purpose of eliminating corruption, adding graft-tainted individuals must be brought into the court of justice.

Moreover, he stressed on elections for Wolesi Jirga and district councils, saying free and fair polls would help restore public trust in the government and the system.