US to cut Taliban’s revenue streams: CIA Director

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director Mike Pompeo has said meaningful action has to be taken against the financial resources of Taliban as the group has been generating funds from the drug trafficking and opium production.

Addressing to the American Enterprise Institute, the CIA director said war on terror is one among the Washington’s top priorities of the year, adding Al-Qaeda still remains a threat but US would defeat it and other terrorist outfits.

“I will list the Taliban as well who uses Drug revenue to foment so much pain on the world,” Pompeo said.

Moreover, Rose Gottemoeller, Deputy General Secretary of NATO in her speech to the same event said they would not let Afghanistan to become a safe place for terrorists once again.

“Our experience in Afghanistan has taught us that training local forces is one of our best weapons in the fight against terrorism,” she said.

The NATO deputy secretary general added that NATO has taken a formal decision to deploy 3,000 additional trainers to Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan.

The CIA director speaks on the issue at the time when the US conducted a successful drone strike in Spin Tall area of Orakzai Agency bordering North Waziristan to the south and Hangu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to its northern side.