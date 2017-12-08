US decision on Jerusalem would further escalate violence: Karzai warns

AT News Report-KABUL: The former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has strongly reacted to the recent US decision, recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel; he believe the move would further escalate violence and instability in the Middle East.

Expressing his deep concerns over the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, Karzai displayed a message on his official Twitter account, “I strongly condemns the US decision of Jarusalem and terms it a violation to the UN resolution and harmful to all prospects for peace and stability in the region.”

He said the decision will spark furor and unrest among the Muslims of the world and puts all efforts for peace and settlement of the conflict into danger, adding violence and instability would be increased in the Middle East.

The US President Donald Trump on Wednesday formally recognized Jerusalem as the capital city of Israel instructing the Department of State to shift the US embassy from Tel Aviv.

“Today we finally acknowledge the obvious: that Jerusalem is Israel’s capital,” he said.

Trump further added that Washington still supports a two-state solution to the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict, if approved by both sides.

The Afghan government in a statement had earlier said that the US decision on Jerusalem should be taken in consideration with the sensitivities of the Muslims and other religions to which the place is considered as sacred and in line with the international laws.