US drone strike destroys Taliban heroin lab

AT-KABUL: A large heroin production facility belonging to the Taliban insurgents was destroyed and at least 8 terrorists were killed after the U.S. coalition forces staged a drone strike in Farah province, said a local police official on Saturday.

According to the provincial police chief, the airstrikes were conducted in the vicinity of Bakwa district, adding the heroin lab was located in Ashkan village and around one thousand kg of drugs were also destroyed during the raid.

The police chief confirmed that at least eight insurgents were killed in the US drone strikes.

However, the Taliban insurgents have yet to comment into the matter.

Farah is one among the volatile provinces in the west of the country where the Taliban militants have been actively operating in some of its districts and often plotting terrorist and destructive activities across the province.

The top US Gen. Nicholson had earlier said that the funds generating sources of Taliban would be eliminated. The US and Afghan forces have started a military campaign against the Taliban-owed heroin factories. Some months back, the US air force targeted Taliban’s heroin facilities in the southern Helmand province.