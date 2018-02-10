US drone strike in Waziristan kills two, including TTP deputy

At Monitoring Desk-KABUL: At least militants had been people killed, including the deputy commander of the insurgent group, in a US drone strike on Thursday night.

According to reports, among those killed was Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) deputy commander Khalid Mehsud aka Khan Saeed Sajna.

Based on some media reports, the TTP confirmed Sajna’s killing and the appointment of Maulvi Khatir as his successor.

Last month, on January 24, a drone strike conducted by coalition forces close to the Orakzai Agency and Kurram Agency areas killed two people, including a commander of the Haqqani Network.

Pakistan—the hostile neighbor since long time has been supporting and harboring various terrorist groups with sole aim of determining US-led NATO mission in Afghanistan.

All the terrorist groups rather killed or wounded in Pakistan, including the recent one (Sajna). At the moment, there is hope that President Donald Trump will walk to the talk by taking practical steps against Pakistan for its lies and deceit.

Afghanistan had been suffered a lot at the hands of Pakistani-backed militants. This project of sponsoring terrorism must be eliminated by eliminating Pakistan’s military establishment—who supports the militant outfits in all area.