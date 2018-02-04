US official terms Pakistan “part of new strategy”

AT-KABUL: An official in the US department of defense has called Pakistan as “part of new US strategy”, saying that Washington doesn’t have any intention for military operation against Pakistan.

The statement contradicts President Donald Trump’s anti-Pakistan remarks that had threatened to cut aids if Islamabad does not close Taliban and other armed groups who have safe havens in different parts of Pakistan.

But General Kenneth McKenzie, has said that Pakistan is a part of the Afghanistan solution.

Earlier, other US officials had said Pakistan was important for the US in the South Asia and had given sacrifice in the fight with terrorism.

The US says about operations in Afghanistan while its war in the past 16 years didn’t have any fruit. It continued holding war in the rural areas despite the repeatedly requests by the then government to stop operations in the Afghan villages.