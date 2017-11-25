US presence is biggest problem for Afghanistan: Karzai

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai is heavily criticizing the US and its “war on terror”, which only generates anger. Washington needs to work with Moscow, Beijing and Tehran.

By Marco Maier-The actions of the United States and its allies in Afghanistan have repeatedly met with sharp criticism around the globe. The former president of Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai, who has long been known as the “US-allied”, is (in the meantime) part of it, especially since the 16 years of the “war on terror” have not improved the situation in the country.

For example, he told the Berliner Zeitung that the “Islamic state” was now gaining ground in Afghanistan and was “a direct result of US policy and US presence in Afghanistan.” And further: “This war on terror will continue to cause anger for people.” The Americans, together with the Pakistanis, are “the biggest hurdles for the inter-Afghan peace process”.

In order to fight terrorism, an international coalition must be formed. “The US needs to seek cooperation with key powers such as Russia, China and Iran to succeed,” Karzai said. Because the US presence did not lead to success, but rather “reached the radicalization” as a result of the US intervention”.

Karzai, who led the country from 2001 to 2014, further accused Washington of having pursuing plans for Afghanistan’s state-building over the past few years, but created a parallel system. The US forces have violated the “rule of law” here. They also found themselves in competition with the Afghan security forces and massively promoted corruption.

And while the US establishment was never tired of speculating about alleged Russian interference in the US election, Karzai said that “The US has interfered with our electoral system and created a government that does not conform to the Afghan constitution.”

Berliner Zeitung