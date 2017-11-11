US support Afghan-led peace process: Mattis

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: The US Defense Secretary, Jim Mattis has said that NATO’s multidimensional support to Afghanistan is a clear indicator that the country is important for the alliance and they would continue its support to Kabul.

Speaking in Brussels after attending the alliance defense ministerial meeting, Mattis said during the meeting the US new strategy on the South Asia and peace in Afghanistan were discussed. He said NATO supported an Afghan-led reconciliation process.

Before Mattis, NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg told reporters, the defense ministers were formally agreed to increase the size of the Resolute Support in Afghanistan from the current 13,000 to 16,000 troops.

He said the alliance would also exert pressure on Islamabad to deny safe haven to militants. He said not all posts sought by NATO’s military commanders have yet been filled, adding, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates had formally expressed their interest in joining ‘Resolute Support’.

He said the Resolute Support mission would be extended until 2020. He also said the Afghan defense minister, Tariq Shah Behrami, had assured reforms in the government.

He furthered, Afghanistan was conveyed the message to fight corruption, bring reforms and hold transparent elections in the country.