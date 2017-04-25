US tested its weapon in Achin: Officials

AT News Report-KABUL: A number of officials in Nangarhar province condemned the US largest non-nuclear bomb drop in the Achin district.

Members of provincial council said Tuesday in Jalalabad city, the provincial capital that the United States tested its weapons under the pretext of targeting Daesh terrorist group.

Deputy head of provincial council, Lal Mohammad Dorrani said that they had already expressed criticism against the US attack, but they didn’t share their concerns with the media because they were collecting information.

Spojmay Radio reported that the provincial officials called the US attack against the international principles, asking the United Nations Security Council to investigate it.