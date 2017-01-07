US to deploy hundreds of Marines to Helmand

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: The United States will deploy a new task force of around 300 soldiers to the southern Helmand province in the spring in order to help train Afghan security forces, a military website reported late Friday.

It has been reported that the troops will deployed by the US Marine to train, advise and assist the Afghan security forces.

“US Central Command had requested the deployment,” the Stars and Stripes quoted 1st Lt. Katie Kochert, a spokeswoman for the Marine unit, as saying. It is worth mentioning that the marines first entered Helmand province at the beginning of the war in 2001.

“The Marine Corps has an operational history in Afghanistan, particularly in Helmand province,” Kochert said. “Advising and assisting Afghan defense and security forces will assist in preserving gains made together with the Afghans…”

Helmand is one of the most embattled provinces in southern Afghanistan, where almost all districts, save for the provincial capital, are either heavily embattled or fully controlled by Taliban militants.