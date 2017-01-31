US travel ban emboldens extremists: World Islamic body

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation the other day criticized US President Donald Trump’s temporary ban on travel to the United States from seven mainly Muslim countries.

“Such selective and discriminatory acts will only serve to embolden the radical narratives of extremists,” OIC said in a statement on its website.

It warned that such moves “will provide further fuel to the advocates of violence and terrorism at a critical time when the OIC has been engaged with all partners, including the U.S., to combat extremism and terrorism in all their forms and manifestations,” it added.

It urged the U.S. government to reconsider the “blanket decision” and maintain its “moral obligation” to provide leadership and hope at a time of great uncertainty and unrest in the world.

New US President Trump signed an executive order on Friday to keep refugees entering the country for 120 days and impose travel ban for three months on immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim nations. The countries in the ban list are Syria, Iran, Iraq, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia.

The ban was condemned by many including former US President Barack Obama who called it a discriminatory act.