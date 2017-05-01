US welcomes return of Hekmatyar

AT News Report-KABUL: The United States welcomed the Government of National Unity’s steps to fulfill its obligations in implementing the peace agreement signed with the representatives of Hizb-e-Islami Afghanistan (HIA) led by Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, said a statement issued by US Embassy to Kabul.

The statement said that continued, successful progress towards this vital goal was most recently demonstrated by the return of Gulbuddin Hekmatyar to Afghanistan.

We consider this step clear evidence of the Afghan Government’s commitment to restoring peace and stability in Afghanistan, which will ultimately benefit the Afghan people, added statement.

It is evident that Afghans overwhelmingly yearn for peace, and this agreement will provide an opportunity to bring Afghans together and ensure the safety and security of all sides.

The United States continues to support an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned peace process in which armed groups cease violence, break ties with international terrorist groups, and accept the Afghan Constitution, including protections for women and minorities.