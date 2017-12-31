US to withhold $255m military fund for Pakistan over Haqqani network

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: The US government plans to withhold $255 million in military fund to Pakistan as Washington is skeptical the country (Pakistan) has not taken serious steps against the terror networks, particularly the notorious Haqqani terrorist network, it has been reported.

The New York Times on Saturday reported that the administration of the President Donald Trump was “contemplating withholding” $255m in aid over what it feels is Islamabad’s ‘non-serious attitude’ in helping counter terrorism in Afghanistan.

The report further adds that the administration believes Pakistan’s intransigence is signified by its “repeated refusal” to grant the United States access to a Haqqani network operative, who was allegedly captured by Pakistani forces during an October raid to free a Canadian-American family.

This comes as the US Vice President Mike Pence during his recent visit to Afghanistan reiterated Washington’s stance regarding the terror safe havens in Pakistan.

He said “For too long Pakistan has provided safe haven to the Taliban and many terrorist organizations, but those days are over. President Trump has put Pakistan on notice.”

“As the President said, so I say now: Pakistan has much to gain from partnering with the United States, and Pakistan has much to lose by continuing to harbor criminals and terrorists,” he added.

The Afghan and US officials have long been insisting that the leadership councils of the Taliban and the notorious Haqqani terrorist network are based in the key cities of Pakistan where from where they plan and coordinate attacks in Afghanistan.

The director of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) earlier had warned that the United States will take necessary steps if Pakistan fails to destroy terror safe havens in its soil.