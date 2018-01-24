Veterinarian clinic opened in Ghazni

AT-KABUL: The building of veterinarian clinic after completion of construction inaugurated in Ghazni today.

The complex was inaugurated with the participant of Governor and other provincial officials

A press statement issued by the Ministry of Agriculture Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) said that this complex was established for improving livestock and treatment of animal in the province.

The complex was constructed in four month at a total cost of 12 million afs from unconditional budget of the ministry, added statement.

Statement said that this complex has seven rooms, once conference hall, kitchen and parking for vehicle.