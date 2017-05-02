Violence against journalists in highest record

AT News Report-KABUL: Violence against journalists is in highest record in 2016 and the first quarters of 2017 with 128 cases from which 14 are murder, according to reports.

The chief executive expressed concerns over the increasing violence against journalists, but said Tuesday that the national unity government is committed to the principles of the freedom of speech.

Journalists from different provinces are in Kabul on the occasion of the media international day to share their problems face to face with the government officials.

The recent findings of the open media association say that 2016 was the most violent year for journalists in which besides killing of them, they faced threat cases, arrests and the government censors.

The journalists’ rights organizations say that Afghan reporters are deprived of safety in work.

But the culture ministry says that it makes efforts to decrease violence cases against journalists.

The chief executive also says that the government is firm on its commitments in supporting journalists and gives priority to fulfill the law of information access.

Abdullah Abdullah says that the current situation of violence against journalists is unacceptable and government works to change the situation.

However, the UN representative for Afghanistan believes that Afghan journalists are facing several problems, but have got achievements despite the problems.

“Development in media and freedom of speech is important in the past decade in spite that Afghanistan is not a suitable country for journalists. And I hope the current problems will be solved.”

Afghan journalists say that government officials refuse to provide information to them and even threaten them.