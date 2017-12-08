Violence against women: 108 cases in 8 months registered in Nangarhar

AT News Report-KABUL: Nangarhar Women Affairs Directorate has been registered 108 cases of violence against women in past eight months of current year, nearly 100 of them already solved through the tribal local councils.

Nangarhar Women Affairs Director, Anisa Emrani, said out of the 108 registered cases only 11 were referred to Provincial Attorney General Office for further proceedings and remaining were solved through mediation by the local councils of tribal elders.

She added, “they first try to address simple cases of violence through local elders by adopting conflict management negotiation strategies, but all serious cases have to be referred to the judicial organs for provision of justice.”

The main drivers behind the violence agiant women are blamed to be poverty, illiteracy, drug addiction and old unjust customs among the people.

Although Afghan government and women rights organizations have been working closely to reduce violence against women, but such cases are being reported continuously from various parts of the country.

It is said the actual numbers of violence against women are always higher than what the government and human rights groups reported, because a large number of violent cases against women are not being reported to advocating organizations and government due to traditional restrictions and insecurity.