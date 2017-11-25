Vote of confidence: Govt. introduces 12 ministerial nominees to parliament

AT News Report-KABUL: After a long delay, the National Unity Government (NUG) on Sunday introduced 12 new minister nominees to the Wolesi Jirga (Lower House) of parliament for approval.

The new cabinet pack was introduced by the Second Vice President Sarwar Danish to receive vote of confidence. The new nominees are General Tariq Shah Bahrami candidate for Ministry of Defense, Wais Ahmad Barmak candidate for Ministry of Interior, Mohammad Shafiq Gulagha Sherzoy candidate for Ministry of Borders and Tribal affairs, Yama Yari nominee for Ministry of Public Works, Mustafa Mastoor nominee for Ministry of Economy, Najeebullah Khwaja Omari candidate for Ministry of Higher Education, Narges Nehan nominee for Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, Faizullah Zaki candidate for Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, Shahzad Gul Aryobi nominee for Ministry of Telecommunication, Mohammad Hamid Tahmasi for Ministry of Transportation, Nasir Ahmad Durani nominee for Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock and Mujeeburahman Karimi introduced as candidate for Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development.

“We expect from legislators to pay attention to the current situation and interest of people and vote through the frame of constitution to the new minister nominees,” said Second Vice President Sarwar Danish.

He said that NUG will struggle to introduce the new nominees for the rest of ministries running by caretakers soon.

He said that also the members for the High Supreme Court to the Wolesi Jirga soon.

Pointing to parliamentary election, he said that running of parliamentary and provincial council election is on top agenda of the government and it will be run next year.

Speaker of the Wolesi Jirga Abdul Rouf Ibrahimi said that “after repeated request of lawmakers finally the new ministry nominees introduced to the Wolesi Jirga.”

He asked the president to introduce nominees for the ministries of foreign affairs and education as well as member for high Supreme Court soon.

It is pertained to mention that the NUG has entered to the third years, but still number of ministries and organs running by caretakers across the country.