Some voters have several ID cards, senators allege

AT-KABUL: Some members of senate report of corruption in the population registration department, alleging that some people take several ID cards by different names from different branches. Senator, Golalai Akbari, said Monday that her bodyguard had taken three ID cards from different population registration branches. “There is no biometric in the population registration offices and you can get three or four ID cards because nobody asks you if you already have,” she said. “Last day, one of my bodyguards took three ID cards from three branches. He just changed his father’s name.” Another senator, Farhad Sakhi, also confirmed his colleague’s claim, saying there is much facilities in the offices of the population registration. He added this paves the ground for corruption. The department opened 400 branches last year across the country to facilitate issuing ID cards. It said that 400,000 people have so far taken ID cards. The department rejected allegations that one person could take more than one ID cards, with its spokesman, Ruhollah Ahmadzai saying that tight measures had been adopted to prevent people from taking more than one ID card. He called on the senators to share their findings with the population registration department. “Not only senators, but anyone that sees such matter, is requested to inform us, so we can prosecute it.” He added that ID cards are issued after a representative from the area where the applicant lives or a government official certifies and guarantees the applicant.