Votes of confidence; Except a female, 11-nominee ministers approved by parliament

AT-KABUL: Eleven new nominee ministers, except a female nominee, have received votes of confidence from Wolesi Jirga (Lower House) of parliament and were assigned as new cabinet ministers.

“Out of 12 minister nominees 11 of them received vote of confidence from Wolesi Jirga and approved as ministers,” said speaker of the Wolesi Jirga Abdul Rauf Ibrahimi.

He said that only nominee minister for mines and petroleum failed to get vote of confidence. Narges Nehan was the only woman in President Ghani’s list of nominees that was rejected by the legislators.

Ibrahimi expressed hope the new ministers work and meet the people’s demand.

He also asked the government to introduce new candidates for the ministries running by caretakers as well as the members of the high Supreme Court to the Wolesi Jirga to get vote of confidence

General Tariq Shah Bahrami received vote of confidence as Defense Minister, Wais Ahamad Barmak as Interior Minister, Mustafa Mastoor as Economic Minister, Gul Agha Sherzoi as Border and Tribal Affairs, Nasir Ahamd Dorani as Agriculture Minister, Mujib-U-Rahman Karimi as Rural Rehabilitation and Development Minister, Shahzad Gul Aryobi as Telecommunication Minister, Mohammad Hamid Tahmasi as Transport Minister, Najibullah Khwaja Omari as Higher Education Minister, Faizullah Zaki as Labor and Social Affairs Minister and Yama Yari as Public work minister.

Only one female candidate for Minister of Mine and Petroleum Narges Nehan failed to receive vote of confidence.

Lawmaker Qazi Nazir Ahamad Hanifi while congratulating to all approved ministers, asked them to serve honestly for the people of Afghanistan.

Female Legislator Rangina Kargar while expressing concern over reject of female candidate blamed Wolesi Jirga discrimination against women.

It is pertained to mention that the National Unity Government is in its third years, but still its cabinet is not complete and number of organization and ministries running by caretakers.