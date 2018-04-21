Voting stickers illegally sold in Kabul: MPs claim

AT-KABUL: Members of parliament say that the stickers used by the electoral employees on the ID cards of the voters to show the person had voted, are sold in Kabul markets. The legislators criticized election commission and security organs for not being serious in holding a transparent election, calling the sale of stickers a big problem before the transparency of election. Insecurity in some areas, people’s less interest in taking part in the election, short time for registration and stickers’ sale are called as major challenges for the upcoming parliamentary election. HomayounHomayuon, first deputy parliament speaker said Saturday that stickers are sold in the markets, but did not deliver evidences. “The sticker books are sold in Kabul and most of the candidates for the parliamentary election buy these books to stick on the counterfeit ID cards. I don’t know how an election will we have,” Homayoun addressed lawmakers. The parliamentary and district council elections are to be held on October 20. Election commission and other related authorities have said that 10 million people would vote. The registration process began last week countrywide and would take one month. So far, 189,000 people have registered, according to the latest information provided by the election commission. ShahlaHaq, head of the commission’s secretariat admitted that the condition of the Afghan election was not at the international standards, but said that most efforts would be made to prevent electoral frauds. She had no report of the stickers’ sale, saying it would be prevented if it was really sold. Head of population registration department, HomayounMohtat said that they had accelerated issuing ID cards prior to the election.