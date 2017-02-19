War on terror; There should be no distinction between terrorist groups: Atmar told Aziz

AT-KABUL: The National Security Adviser, Mohammad Haneef Atmar has expressed deepest condolences to the people of Pakistan, and in particular to the families of those killed and wounded in the recent attacks.

Atmar made the remark during a telephonic conversation with Pakistan’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Sartaj Aziz.

He emphasized that Afghanistan condemns these attacks in the strongest terms. “Such attacks on civilians are abhorrent and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms as against both countries’s shared values and principles.”

Atmar told Aziz that Daesh has officially taken responsibility for the latest attack. “Daesh attacks have killed and wounded hundreds of Afghans in recent months. Both nations face a common enemy, and recent attacks of Daesh and other terrorists at a University, a mosque, the Supreme Court and on peaceful demonstrators in Kabul and many other provinces have taken innocent lives.”

Furthermore, Atmar called on Aziz to work together against these terrorist threats, while showing Afghanistan’s readiness to collaborate with Pakistan and other international partners to achieve this.

Both the countries must maintain strong and transparent commitments to preventing such groups from operating on their soil. And according to principles of cooperation and mutual interest, there should be no distinction between terrorist groups who themselves show no distinction between countries or people and no regard for human rights, the NSA office said in a statement.

“We must find and execute effective strategies to eliminate terrorist sanctuaries wherever they exist.” Atmar and Aziz agreed to consult with their leadership and discuss how to better respond to these terrorist attacks on both sides in a more coordinated and effective way.