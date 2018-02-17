Washington supports Kabul process, Tashkent conference: US diplomat

AT News Report-KABUL: Washington supports the Kabul process, and Tashkent conference, the US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia, Alice G. Wells assured Afghan National Security Adviser, Mohammad Haneef Atmar in a meeting in Kabul.

The two sides also talked about the bilateral relationships and the Afghan and regional issues of mutual interests, including the second round of the Afghanistan-Pakistan negotiations.

Atmar appreciated the US cooperation with his country, saying the Kabul conference was key for peace, and joint struggle against the regional terrorism. He added that the United States would play an important role in holding the Tashkent conference.