‘We are ready to deal with Daesh in Ghazni’

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: The Islamic State (IS), which is also known as Daesh militant group has emerged in the Gilan district of southern Ghazni province, provincial officials said on Monday, assuring that they were ready to “deal with Daesh militants”.

Governor Abdul Karim Matin, who visited Jaghori district, told Pajhowk Afghan News that security forces had put in place elaborate security measures to prevent Daesh attacks and not let the group achieve its goals.

“I have heard that the IS wants to storm Jaghori and kill innocent people but I would never allow them to do so,” he said while addressing local residents.

He also assured to put in place the threat posed by the Daesh militants with authorities in neighboring Zabul province.

“Daesh group had settled on the border between the two districts. Some Daesh members lived with families there,” the governor said. Ghazni’s Gilan district shares border with Khak-i-Afghan district of Zabul.

Jaghori residents are concerned about Daesh presence in Gilan. “We have no problem here but the Gilan-based Daesh militants want to attack our district,” a tribal elder in Jaghori, Ali Hussain said.

The tribal elder called on the government to adopt serious steps against Daesh in Gilan district.

Meanwhile, Provincial Police Chief, Brig. Gen. Aminullah Amarkhel, said that Daesh affiliates also traveled to Nawa, Jaghato and Andar districts.

“Daesh are stationed in Khak-i-Afghan and Angoor Ada districts of Zabul. The militants only travel to Ghazni and don’t have any specific centers.”

We are ready to deal with Daesh, he said, adding that we don’t let the militants to reach their goals in Ghazni.

It is worth mentioning that Ghazni is the third most insure province of the country after Kunduz and Helmand provinces.

Nawa district of the province has been under Taliban control over the past 14 years.