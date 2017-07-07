We support stability, not NUG: Hekmatyar

By Farhad Naibkhel-KABUL: The Leader of Hizb-e-Islami Afghanistan (HIA), Gulbuddin Hekmatyar on Thursday said that they support stability, not the National Unity Government (NUG) or any involved party within the government.

Speaking at a press conference here in Kabul, Hekmatyar said “we want peace and stability in the country, and to gain this we honestly support without any precondition just to bring peace in the country.”

He insisted that HIA only support stability and never make friendship with one side against another, “not with Arg against Sapidar and not with Sapidar against Arg.”

HIA is not in the government, but it is ready to cooperate and support government to overcome insecurity challenges without any precondition, he added.

Moreover, he said that they are working over a consensus to gather all parties without exception under one roof to seek ways to get out of the current crisis.

“Most of the parties consulted regarding the consensus, where most of them positively responded”.

Pointing to the new alliance formed by leaders from three Afghan political parties, including Jamiat-e-Islami, the National Unity of People of Afghanistan, and the National Islamic Movement of Afghanistan on last Friday in Ankara Turkey, he said that HIA have no concern in the aspect, but hoped that the formation of this party would have been taken place inside the country.

Hinting to the recent remarks of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani regarding water and construction of dams inside Afghanistan, Hekmatyar said “such issue must be solved through diplomatic ways at the light of law.”

At the same time the leader of HIA expressed concern over distribution of weapons in northern provinces, asking the government to take immediate step to halt the giving out.