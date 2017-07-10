Welcoming our sporting heroes: U-15 football team returned home, wining championship

By Farhad Naibkhel-KABUL: Afghanistan under-15 football team on Monday returned home with championship from Central Asia Zone. They warmly welcomed by Afghan people and football federation in Kabul.

“Fortunately the Afghanistan under 15 football team has beaten Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kirghizstan in five-nation football tournament or Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) played in Tajikistan,” Said Football Federation Spokesman Sayed Ali Kazemi.

He said that this team only defeated by Turkmenistan, but stand as championship in the CAFA tournament.

While expressing grievance about government inattentiveness regarding under-15 football team, Mr. Kazemi said that government not supported this team.

He said that even since two years the government did not pay the meal payment for this team, which is only 30afs per day for each player.

The team had travelled by the support of football federation and participated in the tournament, he added.

U-15 football team with less possibilities shined well, if the government continue to its inattention to athletes, sport will be moving toward devastating, he claimed.

Coach of U-15 football team SayedHadiKazemi said that “U-15 football team with few possibilities gained great achievement in five national football tournament in Tajikistan.”

He said that our team, preparations and possibilities were not comparable with other countries, but despite shortage we achieved big achievement.

He also complained about Afghan Ambassador based in Tajikistan, he said that Afghan Ambassador never met our team, only at the end of tournament they provide us an appreciation certificate, which denied to be received by team.

U-15 team had started exercises nine months ago for CAFA tournament and fortunate gained good result, he noted.

He said that team will start exercise for next year to attend U-16 tournament in Asia next year.