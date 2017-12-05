Wells meets Afghan, International Partners in Kabul

AT-KABUL: During a three-day visit to Kabul, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Ambassador Alice Wells met with President Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, National Security Advisor Mohammad Hanif Atmar, National Directorate of Security Chief Mohammad Masoom Stanekzai, Secretary General of the High Peace Council Akram Khapalwak, Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani, and other senior Afghan leaders to discuss issues of mutual importance and bilateral cooperation, a statement from US embassy said on Tuesday.

Ambassador Wells also met with Resolute Support Commander General John W. Nicholson, NATO Senior Civilian Representative Ambassador Cornelius Zimmermann, and other Coalition partners, the statement added.

In addition, she hosted a meeting with Independent Election Commission commissioners and met separately with leading Afghan civil society figures.

During her visit, Ambassador Wells underscored U.S. support for Afghanistan’s continued economic and political development, the holding of timely and credible elections, as well as efforts to bring peace, security, and stability to the country and the region as part of the U.S. South Asia strategy, the statement furthered.