White House to announce further action against Pakistan within two days

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: The White House Spokeswoman Sarah Sanders has said that US wants Pakistan to do more in the fight against terrorism and it will continue to increase pressure on Islamabad within days.

She said this on Tuesday while talking to media persons at White House. She added that US know that Pakistan can do a lot more to stop terrorism but unfortunately they are doing on that level and we want to see Pakistan to do that, The Frontier Post reported.

We will continue to pressurize Pakistan in this regard and more details will come out in the next two days, she added.

The announcement comes amid a period of heightened tensions between the two nations, after the US president said that Washington had foolishly given Pakistan more than $33 billion in aid over the last 15 years.

Earlier, on Monday in a tweet, US President Donald Trump accused Pakistan of giving nothing but lies and deceit, thinking US leaders to be fools.

“They give safe havens to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!” he had said.