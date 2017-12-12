Will focus on peace in Afghanistan: New US envoy

AT-KABUL: The new United States ambassador to Afghanistan, John R. Bass, presented his credentials to the President Ashraf Ghani, during a ceremony held at Presidential Palace on Tuesday, the US embassy said in a statement.

“It was an honor to present my credentials to President Ghani today (Tuesday),” said Ambassador Bass. He went on to say, “I look forward to supporting the government and people of Afghanistan in their efforts to rebuild a society in which everyone has an opportunity to live in peace and dignity.”

Ambassador Bass will oversee U.S. support for Afghanistan’s continued economic and political development, including support for the rule of law and combating all forms of corruption. A main focus of his tenure will be on efforts to bring peace, security, and stability to the country and the region as part of the U.S. South Asia strategy, the statement added.

According to statement, Ambassador Bass, a career Foreign Service officer with close to three decades in diplomatic service, most recently served as Ambassador to the Republic of Turkey (2014-2017) and Ambassador to Georgia (2009-2012). His previous assignments have included positions in U.S. missions in Iraq, Italy, Belgium, and Chad; service on Vice President Cheney’s staff; Chief of Staff and Advisor to Deputy Secretary of State Strobe Talbott; and the Executive Secretary for the Department of State and Director of the State Department’s Operations Center.

Ambassador Bass succeeds U.S. Special Chargé d’Affaires Ambassador Hugo Llorens, who completed his assignment on November 16.

Presidential Palace in a statement on Tuesday said that President Ghani has accepted the credentials of the new US ambassador to Afghanistan.