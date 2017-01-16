Wolesi Jirga approves next year’s budget

By Basir Qazizada-KABUL: The Wolesi Jirga or the Lower House of the Parliament in its Monday general session approved the draft budget for the Afghan year 1396. The lawmakers approved the budget unanimously.

Wolesi Jirga Speaker, Abdul Rauf Ibrahimi said that the national budget included Afs 429 billion consisting Afs 268 billion for ordinary expenses and Afs 161 billion for development budget.

In a statement, the Ministry of Finance Ekilil Hakimi praised lawmakers for approving the fiscal budget after a careful consideration to the national interest and current situation of Afghanistan.

The minister asked all budget units to make effective usage of budget with all their potential and facilities on-time for benefit of the country.

“The budget is prepared in consideration with current limitation, implementation of national projects, balance between expenses and incomes and based on possibilities, commitments of donors and completion of projects,” Finance Minister was quoted in a statement send to Afghanistan Times, as saying.

The fiscal year is funded 38 percent from national resources and remained from donor assistance, the statement said, adding that the national resources were 30 percent in the last year national budget.

This comes as the Wolesi Jirga in the late December rejected the draft of the next Afghan year’s budget in the general session.

In that time, head of the parliamentary commission for financial and budgetary affairs Amin Khan Yar said that the lawmakers were not convinced with the increment of precautionary codes in the draft budget.

Moreover, according to another statement released by the Ministry of Finance, Abdul Rauf Ibrahimi, speaker of Wolesi Jirga, awarded an appreciation letter to Eklil Hakimi, the Finance Minister for his valuable services, outlined in the budget document which is implementation would improve security and political stability, reforms in governance system, infrastructure and accelerating revenue collection process.

Ibrahimi also awarded an appreciation letter to Nasir Ahmad Durrani for his recent achievements, attempts for providing services and developing budget expenditure.

“Wolesi Jirga Speaker has mentioned that Ministers of Finance and Rural Rehabilitation are among the most successful members of Cabinet that try their best for providing services for people and developing budget expenditure,” the statement added.