Wolesi Jirga face public accountability: Hundreds protest in Zabul against MPs decision on e-NIC

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: A large number of people on Friday staged a peaceful protest in the Shah Joy district of southern Zabul province, calling for writing words “Islam” and “Afghan” in the electronic National Identity Cards (e-NIC).

The protesters came on roads from western part of the district bazaar at about 09:00am and continued their protest until noon on the Kabul-Kandahar highway.

It comes at a time when 10 days ago the Wolesi Jirga members opposed the presidential decree, seeking changes in the population registration law.

One of the protestors in Shah Joy district, Abdul Hadi Hadi, told Pajhwok Afghan News that Islam and Afghan were their religious and national values and protection of values was a duty.

He said about 1000 people took part in the demonstration and chanted slogans against those who had rejected the two words.

Another protestor, Najibullah, said the Afghan government should remove from government posts all those individuals who possessed anti-culture values of the Afghans.

He said like other parts of the country, the people of Zabul were also against the Wolesi Jirga’s decision of rejecting the presidential decree and hoped the Meshrano Jirga and the president would keep lodge of people’s demand.

The protestors warned of continuing their movement if the government did not met their demands.

Provencal District Chief, Wazir Mohammad Jawad said peaceful demonstration is a right of every Afghan.

He said today’s (Friday) demonstration dispersed without any violence.