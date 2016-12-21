Wolesi Jirga rejects next year’s budget draft

AT-KABUL: The Wolesi Jirga or the Lower House of the Parliament rejected the draft of the next Afghan year’s budget in the general session on Wednesday.

The lawmakers rejected the budget citing lack of balance, justice and fairness in the allocation of the budget.

Head of the parliamentary commission for financial and budgetary affairs Amin Khan Yar said the lawmakers were not convinced with the increment of precautionary codes in the draft budget.

The draft of the budget was sent to the Lower House after the lawmakers in the Upper House of the Parliament, Meshrano Jirga, approved it late last month.

The senators approved the budget with some recommendations aimed at balancing development projects across the country.

According to the finance ministry, 287 billion Afghanis set aside for ordinary budget and 178 billion Afghanis for development budget in the next year.

150 billion Afghanis that made 32 percent of the total budget came through national revenue and the remaining was dependable on the foreign aids.

However, Wolesi Jirga’s deputy speaker Haji Zahir Qadir had earlier warned that the lawmakers would not approve the draft of the budget if the Supreme Court did not accept the decision of lawmakers over disqualifications of seven ministers.