Wolesi Jirga summons officials over fuel, gas prices hike

By Farhad Naibkhel-KABUL: Wolesi Jirga (Lower House) of Parliament on Saturday summoned governmental officials over hike of gas and fuel prices across the country. Member of the Wolesi Jirga were complaining of high prices low quality fuel and gas in the market. They also blamed relevant governmental organs with carelessness in controlling of prices and quality of fuel and gas in the market.

“Each year, people complain of mounting of prices during winter,” said Mr. Samim, member of the Wolesi Jirga.

He said that low quality fuel and gas importing to Afghanistan as well as still there are no strategic warehouses in the country.

He said that Ministry of Commerce and Industries (MoCI) and the ANSA must take decision to address the issues.

Legislator, Fawzia Koofi said: “there is no place to express grievance about Taliban and Daesh, because they are terrorist, but the Afghanistan National Standard Authority, MoCI and the Fuel and Gas Depart has responsibility to control import of low quality goods, fuel and gas.”

She said that unfortunately low quality goods, fuel and gas also caused different health challenges for people in the country.

Lawmaker, Ramazan Bashardost, blamed the government delegation controlling markets with corruption.

He said that by taking bribe from shopkeepers the controllers set the price accordance to shopkeeper demands.

Number of legislators also voiced concern over hoarding and smuggling of fuel and gas by Mafia to Afghanistan and asked the relevant organs to take measure.

Deputy Minister of MoCI Feroz Khan Masjidi said that “ slightly the price of fuel and gas increased, which is the reason of hike of price in international markets.”

He said that the ministry holds efforts to establish strategic wharehouse for fuel and gas as well as assign a limit for the interest companies.

Head of ANSA Naqibullah Fayeq said that “Afghanistan needs 4 million tons fuel annually, where out of only 1.6 tons rigistred in the ANSA and the rest over 2 million tons were smuggled by Mafia.”

He said that also ANSA never recorded any liters of import of supper patrol, but currently most of the fuel tanks selling supper patrol.

He said that there is Mafia importing fuel-80 and no one has the right to ask them.

Although ANSA has rejected 18033 tons of low quality fuel in the past six months and only in the past one month has rejected 3600 tons of low quality fuel, but still challenges ahead, he added.

He said that 58 companies importing low quality fuel were introduced to the MoCI for cancellation of their licenses and 15 other will be introduced soon due to breaching of laws.

Head of Fuel and Gas Department Mohammad Walid Tamim said that “enough fuel and gas is in strategic stocks as well as capacity of stocks increased to 300-800 tons in the country.”

He said that all the governmental shops selling 1kg gas for 43 afs and it will never increase from 45 afs during all winter.

He said that 80,000 tons of gas is in open bidding for Afghanistan which will be reached to Afghanistan in future.