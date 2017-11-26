Women are strong arms for a society: Karzai

AT News Report-KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai in a message on behalf of November 25, the international day for elimination of violence against women, called women as strong arms for a society, saying the return of their human and civil rights would be effective in the progress of the societies.

He said lack of education was the basic element of violence against women, emphasizing on providing education for women and meeting their needs.

Karzai called violence against women as anti Islamic act, saying a continuous struggle was needed to eliminate violence against women. He urged the role of religious scholars, tribal elders and organizations working for women's rights were vital in this regard.

“On the International Day for Elimination of Violence against Women, let’s remind ourselves that we still have a long way to go in improving the lives of women in our country. The more educated our women the better the chances for their equality and rights.”