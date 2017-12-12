Work on Kajaki Dam phase-II soon: MoF

AT-KABUL: The Ministry of Finance has said that the construction work on second phase of Kajaki dam in southern Helmand province will be kicked off soon.

“With inauguration of the second phase of the Kajaki Dam, the capacity of this section will increase from 51 to 151 megawatts of electricity. The government carries out its contract according to the public-private partnership law, and its procurement process will begin soon,” Finance Ministry Spokesman, Ajmal Hameed Abdul Rahimzai said.

The project will cost about $175 million and will be completed within next two years. “Construction of the dam would provide electricity to a large proportion in southwestern zone of the country,” Rahimzai added.

The dam’s second phase is expected to be built by a Turkish construction company, following the government’s signed contract with the firm last year.